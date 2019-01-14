Polite Society in the 1950s was a real bitch. Even though people boasted impressive homes, state-of-the-art kitchen gadgets, impeccable manners, and fabulous wardrobes, hats, and hair, underneath the smiles and flawless appearances were plenty of dark secrets. Some that — for the era — were career- or even life-threatening.

Dezart Performs’ lavish production of Topher Payne’s Perfect Arrangement, which opened Friday and runs through Jan. 20 at the Pearl McManus Theater in Palm Springs, tells the story of two couples living a double life. On the outside, everything seems safe and garden-variety: Bob and Millie Martindale are a seemingly happily, seemingly hetero-normative pair living blissfully next door to their best friends, the seemingly similarly coupled Jim and Norma Baxter.

The reality, however, is that both unions are a lie, covering up the fact that the two women are actually an item as are the two men. It’s a terrific ruse until Bob, a World War II veteran, who now works for the government, is suddenly tasked with eliminating so-called deviants from the country’s employ under the direction of Senator Joseph McCarthy.