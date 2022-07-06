Sky Watch: Fly Me to the Moon

It’s time once again for the moon to approach its “perigee,” or the closest point in orbit to Earth. That will happen July 13, when the moon reaches its full phase. A popular (yet scientifically ambiguous) term for this is a “full supermoon.”

So, will you notice this perigee full moon with the unaided eye? Probably not. The moon’s orbit is nearly circular, so while it will be larger in the sky, the fallibility of human perception will likely play a bigger role in what you can actually see. Call it a supermoon if you like — and wow your friends with the knowledge that it’s happening — just don’t expect anything dramatic.

Each month, Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory astronomer Eric McLaughlin spotlights a notable celestial event. For information about the observatory, visit ranchomiragelibrary.org.

