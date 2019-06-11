Persimmon Bistro Ribbon Cutting at the Palm Springs Art Museum

Attending were Vasquez’s friends, family, and associates, including Palm Springs Art Museum Director Louis Grachos, CEO Mark Prior, Board Chairman Steve Maloney, and Board Member Nelda Linsk. Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon officiated the ceremony.

Inside the restaurant and the adjacent sculpture garden, guests enjoyed hosted cocktails and a sampling of the new menu that is focused on what Vasquez describes as “California wine-driven.” Among the selections are shareable charcuterie boards, tapenades, olive plates, baguette sandwiches, paninis, soups, and salads, complemented by a carefully crafted selection of California wines and beers from Southern California wineries.

For hours and information, visit persimmonbistro.com.