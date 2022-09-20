Sponsored

Persimmon Bistro & Wine Bar

101 N. Museum Drive Palm Springs

persimmonbistro.com

Museum concessions as an afterthought is thankfully a thing of the past — we can all agree that great art merits a fantastic food and beverage experience.

Longtime local chef and owner Arthur Vasquez and his wife and business partner, Angela Ferrer, embrace this philosophy at Persimmon Bistro, located on the lower level of the Palm Springs Art Museum. When the duo took over operations in May 2019, they kept some beloved items on the menu, such as the pozole stew and tuna melt. But Vasquez and Ferrer wanted to develop a culinary and drink program that better befit the landmark space.