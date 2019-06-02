The Art of the Bistro

There are a lot of brand new eateries popping up in Palm Springs, all with different angles, different menus, and different vibes. Persimmon Bistro is not exactly one of those, it’s more “new restaurant adjacent”.

Formerly operating as The Muse, the restaurant has been downstairs, next to the Annenberg Theater in the Palm Springs Art Museum for years. But then the owners retired, and the cafe and museum teetered about what it would be in its next incarnation.

That’s when Tristan Gittens stepped in. Already a successful restauranteur, (he owns Frankinbun, which appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives) and thought The Muse would make a great French-American bistro.