Summer Pet Safety

It’s hot out there! So, we asked Palm Springs Animal Shelter executive director Dan Rossi for some advice: What’s the best way to keep four-legged friends cool but still active and entertained in the heat? The no-kill city shelter advocates for the humane treatment of animals and offers spay/neuter, vaccine, and adoption services.

(Full disclosure: The editor and the art director of this publication are each proud parents of fur children rescued from PSAS.) Last year, the shelter helped 2,204 animals find a new forever home and reunited 315 with their guardians. psanimalshelter.org