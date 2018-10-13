You have to understand one thing: I was a spectator. I didn’t know what I was watching. I’m from rural upstate New York. I knew they were gay and I knew there was police and I know there was fighting. I didn’t know until maybe like six, seven, eight years later that Gay Pride was [commemorating] that day.

Gay men have a thing about drag queens. Some gay men discriminate against them. When I started doing my series on transgender, I can remember the gay men where I get my film developed, snickering about them. I can remember seeing Paris is Burning and having gay men saying slurs about these queens. There’s always been this thing where queens are the underdog of a certain segment of the gay population. Yet, trust me, I was there. It was the drag queens that did it all.

They were targeted by the police. The gay businessman wasn’t going to get targeted at Julius’, a more respectable bar down the street. They got the people that were Stonewall people. Yes, they were homeless and yes, they were drag queens and maybe there was drugs involved — but the bottom line is they fought back. None of this [Gay Pride] would have happened if they didn’t fight back.

Were you already thinking about being a photographer at that point?

No. I can remember being a child and saying I wanted to be a photographer. I wanted to be a commercial artist, but my father discouraged me, saying I would end up painting street signs. I wasn’t thinking about doing photography until I moved to Los Angeles in ’78. I photographed Quentin Crisp and Holly Woodlawn. But I became infatuated with drag queens when I was very young.

How did you end up photographing the anniversary celebration?

I think I just pushed my way into it, to be honest with you. I didn’t have any title, I didn’t have a [press] pass. I didn’t have anything. I went there and I was in the front row with my lover, who [later] died of AIDS.

Everybody was there. It was an amazing thing — but that’s 25 years later. The last thing in my mind was that [the anniversary] was going to be historic. I never thought my pictures would be historic. I didn’t think I’d live that long.