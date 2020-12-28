Werk It from Home

Australian organizing guru Peter Walsh, whom Oprah Winfrey once declared the “Get Your Whole Life Organized Guy,” has spent his career decluttering homes on TV. When not Down Under, the author of Let It Go: Downsizing Your Way to a Richer, Happier Life and his partner, Ken Greenblatt, call Palm Springs home. (Their recently renovated haven is known as The Lear House because it was built for Learjet founder Bill Lear.) With more folks WFH than ever, Walsh offers three ways to streamline the experience.

Border Lines

“If you’re working from home, establish clear times of the day that you’re at work. If you’re no longer commuting, plan a different kind of transition activity, such as taking a walk, reading a newspaper, having a glass of wine, or meditating. We need those buffers to delineate between when it’s work and when it’s good to use our homes to relax.”

Double Duty

“If you’re using a common area as your workspace, make sure you can pack all of your work items up at the end of the day and store them neatly and efficiently.