The Best In The West

This picturesque Mediterranean-style home in PGA West, with fabulous, panoramic south-facing views of the Santa Rosa Mountains and serene lake views on the first hole of the Tom Weiskopf Private Golf Course, is the epitome of luxurious living.

The gentle curves of the nearly half-acre lot seem to hug the contours of the golf course—which was Weiskopf’s only venture into golf design in the Palm Springs area and is considered a favorite course among players.

A gated entry courtyard that showcases a fireplace and relaxing seating area is your introduction to this highly desired floor plan with four bedrooms, plus an office with built-ins, and 4.5 bathrooms in over 4,600 square feet.

This perfect entertainer’s dream home features a spacious great room with dramatic walls of glass; a dining room with an elegant, stacked-stone fireplace wall; 24-inch-square travertine tile floors; a large leather-granite-topped wet bar with wine refrigerators and seating for six; automatic window coverings; and an attached, private casita. In addition to the dining room and courtyard fireplaces, there are three others located in the living room, master bedroom, and backyard.

The all new, over-the-top chef’s kitchen is outfitted with custom quartzite countertops, Thermador stainless steel appliances, a large island with seating and an apron-front sink, stunning dark cabinetry that contrasts beautifully with the light-toned countertops and granite backsplash, and an inviting breakfast nook.

The exceptional master retreat includes a bonus, multi-purpose seating space and an en-suite with a glass double-door entry, large L-shaped dual vanities separated by a makeup vanity area, and a wet room-style steam shower and marble bath area. The high-end finishes continue in the home’s other bathrooms, as well as the large laundry room.

Outdoors, the backyard has a gorgeous new pool and raised spa with a cascading waterfall, covered living and dining areas with awnings and a television, plus several open-air entertaining area, misters, and a built-in barbecue/bar with a waterfall front.

Other features include a three-car garage and new, eco-friendly air-conditioning and water heater units.

In addition to the Tom Weiskopf Private Golf Course, PGA West is home to world-class golf courses designed by Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman, Jack Nicklaus, and Pete Dye, and also enjoys amenities such as bocce ball, pickleball, and 15 tennis courts.

Listing price: $2,395,000. Offered furnished per inventory.

80435 Weiskopf, La Quinta

Sandi Phillips

Michael Caruana

COMPASS Realty

Team Sandi Phillips

78100 Main Street, La Quinta

760-567-5506

Sandi@sandiphillips.com