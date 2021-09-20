Into The Light

The Lightworks’ roots trace to Aperture, his first light-based installation, created in 2010, while he was the artist in residence at Palm Springs Art Museum. “Much of my early work dealt directly with light and shadow, often working monochromatically,” Smith says. “It wasn’t until Aperture that I really took on color directly.”

Aperture and a mirror-polished stainless-steel sculpture he created for a site in Oklahoma City signaled the coming of Smith’s seminal work, Lucid Stead, which would make his High Desert property a social media sensation.

This Magic Moment

In 2013, Smith, who’s married to Modernism Week executive director Lisa Vossler Smith, decided to “do something” with his High Desert cabin. In the studio, he began experimenting with photographs of the dilapidated structure and creating the first renderings of what would become Lucid Stead. “I’m a believer in the brewing process,” he says. “I didn’t draw on that thing for eight years, and then one day it just was like, boom, there it was.”

Lucid Stead came to life as an ephemeral monument to the desert’s light — a weathered wood shelter with polished mirrors replacing the door, windows, and every other horizontal beam to reflect the surrounding landscape by day and project fields of color by night.

“It’s about four ideas: light and shadow (the interaction with the sun), reflected light, projected light, and change,” explains Smith, his buzzed head showing a hint of gray. “It varies dramatically from sunrise to 9 a.m., to noon, to 3 p.m., to dusk and into the evening. At dusk, there’s the reflection of the sun within it while the windows and doorway slowly shift through the color wheel powered by LEDs. The projected light comes from the interior and reveals the structure — the two-by-fours, the diagonal bracing — as lit lines that wrap around the shack. The four windows and doorway, you’re not fully aware that they’re changing. It’s about slowing down, stopping, and being quiet so you can see and listen.”