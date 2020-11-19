Bright Future

“Despite the blurriness of the moment and the abstraction of time during the pandemic, the work in the studio continues forward,” says artist Phillip K. Smith III, who forges ahead on a series of new private commissions from his 10,000-square-foot Palm Desert studio. His team recently completed a large 30-foot-long commission Smith describes as a “floating line of sky and color” for a major collector in Pacific Palisades. Since the lockdown in March, three major projects that were approved and engineered years ago are also back in play.

In the coming months, Smith will install a sculpture on the College of the Desert campus axis near Monterey Avenue to commemorate the school’s 60th anniversary, as well as five freestanding reflective planes in the newly redesigned West Hollywood Park. He is also reconfiguring the windows across the early-1900s limestone façade of the Newark Museum of Art in New Jersey. “All three of the two-story windows will transform via slowly shifting color starting at sunset,” he explains, “allowing the museum to have a new presence in a city going through positive change.”