A Lesson in Pickling

What do you get when you cross professional tennis with badminton and ping-pong? Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know the answer: It’s pickleball, of course, a sport that has taken over the Coachella Valley in the last decade (literally, as many oft-used area tennis courts have been converted for pickleball play).

Billed as a fun sport that’s easier to get into than mainstream racket-slinging, pickleball is among the fastest growing sports in America, according to a 2022 report from Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

Indian Wells resident Kim Jagd, a former competitive volleyball player, discovered pickleball in 2015. She’s now a top senior professional who travels the country to play upward of 20 pro tournaments a year; Jagd has medaled in each of the game’s majors. Here, she provides a super-starter kit for newbies who are eager to see what all the fuss is about.