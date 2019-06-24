Who’s Got Game?

Tennis court action around the Coachella Valley has a long history of raising tension, emotion, and excitement, but never more than it does right now, as the stakes appear greater than ever — teetering on existential, some suggest. The game’s purists and most devoted players say waves of pickleball players have been taking over the courts throughout the desert, leaving them a diminishing number of places to play.

They say the pickleballers, or picklers, invade their space, damage the courts, make noise, and disrespect tennis players. The pickleballers fire back, asserting that their sport — the new game on the block for almost a decade — has become more popular, and tennis players should get over themselves.

That kind of talk infuriates tennis players, sending them barking to parks and recreation authorities, appearing before city councils, or questioning the moral compass of tennis directors at local country clubs and hotel properties.

First World problems, for sure. But when you live in the resort communities of Greater Palm Springs, you want quality of life. And if you can’t play your game where and when you want, your quality of life suffers.

“There are definitely two sides to the pickleball versus tennis debate,” says Greg Felich, the tennis pro at Rancho La Quinta Country Club. “A lot of oldtime tennis players say pickleball is way too noisy and overly social.” But many other old-timers have taken up the newer sport because it’s easier to play and arguably less taxing on their aging bodies. And younger folks like to play, too.

Participants often describe pickleball as a quirky mix of other paddle and racket sports. Doug Howarth, vice president of the Pickleball Club at Outdoor Resort Indio, says it’s “a combination of racquetball, badminton, and table tennis,” while Blake Wilcox, director of tennis and pickleball at Andalusia Country Club in La Quinta, calls it a blend of tennis and pingpong — “but you are standing on the pingpong table,” he says.

There are differing theories about the name of the game, which according to the USA Pickleball Association was invented in 1965 by three dads on a ferry ride from Seattle to Bainbridge Island. But the rules are crystal clear: As in tennis, players compete in singles or doubles, but in the new game they use a paddle and a whiffle ball on a 20-by-44-foot surface that looks like a miniature tennis court with baselines and sidelines. And they serve underhand.

The USAPA estimates that 3.2 million people played pickleball on 15,000 courts around the country in 2018, a 12 percent increase in participation over the previous year. Local, regional, and national competitions take place year-round, and the USA Pickleball National Championships returns for the second time Nov. 2–10 to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. (A five-year agreement with the USAPA keeps the tournament here through 2022.) The 2018 event was the largest tournament in the sport’s 54-year history, with more than 2,200 players competing for $75,000 in prize money.

While pickleball has been around the desert for only six years, tennis has a long and distinguished history here, including the memorable 1978 Davis Cup final at Mission Hills Country Club, where the U.S. team won with John McEnroe and Brian Gottfried in singles and Stan Smith and Bob Lutz in doubles. Other legends that have competed on local courts in the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s include Rod Laver, Jimmy Connors, Björn Borg, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Ivan Lendl, José Higueras, Roscoe Tanner, Ken Rosewall, and Virginia Wade. Today, the top men and women in the game compete in the annual BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.