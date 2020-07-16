Love Makes The Perfect Pizza

If you grew up in America, you’ve likely had your share of pizza — foldable, New York-style slices from the local pizzeria on the way home from school, Chicago deep dish with the family on a Friday night, or a any number of soulless, rubbery assembly line pies in your dorm room. But, back then, you probably didn’t indulge in anything that resembled the real-deal classic pizzas served in Italy, like traditional pies that originated in Naples, the city many credit with crafting the world’s first pizzas centuries ago. Neapolitan pies are revered for their perfectly chewy crust and fresh, super-simple but high-quality ingredients, all baked at lightning speed in a frighteningly hot wood-burning oven. Over the last two decades in the United States, a breed of pizza “joint” has emerged — bustling hot spots with pies inspired by that coveted Neapolitan style. Think: Nancy Silverton’s Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles and Newport Beach or Chris Bianco’s Phoenix-based Bianco empire. All have turned thin-crust Neapolitan-ish pizza into an art form, not to mention something for which diners are willing to line up and shell out 25 bucks.

You can find a few of these places in the Coachella Valley, too. Pizza makers such as Birba in Palm Springs, Piero’s PizzaVino in Palm Desert, and Sirocco Pizza Company in Indian Wells offer a variety of Italian-style pies, churning out the kind of classic Margherita you’d find at a pizza place wedged within a bustling Italian piazza as well as their own creations, which could be topped with butternut squash or braised chicken.