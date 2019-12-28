Searching For Pierre Cardin

So Ebersole posted a plea on his Facebook page: This is my dream coffee table; help me find it! Lo and behold, a writer friend of theirs looking for any excuse to procrastinate, spent days searching online for the elusive round table, and eventually one turned up in England. The coffee table was a Cardin prototype — one of only four made — and cost a small fortune. But Ebersole and Hughes had to have it, so they bought it, shipped it to L.A., and giddily picked it up from U.S. Customs on Thanksgiving weekend several years ago.

“And that,” says Ebersole, who could pass as Huell Howser’s younger, better-looking brother, “is how the whole thing started.” By which he means how the married filmmakers started collecting all things Cardin — lamps, end tables, a credenza, playing cards, vases, backgammon set, pens, and other objects and accessories. For Ebersole and Hughes, who describe themselves as “Cardinophiles,” things were starting to get way out of hand.

“We’re hi-fi fanatics, so when we found he’d designed a hi-fi, we had to have that as well,” Hughes says while carefully putting on a Coleman Hawkins and Louis Armstrong record that was put out, of course, on Les Disques Pierre Cardin records in 1973. (Yes, Cardin also had his own record label, and Ebersole and Hughes search out his records whenever they’re in London or Paris.)

Then, there’s the Pierre Cardin-designed car — a 1972 AMC Javelin that Ebersole and Hughes found in Canada. Of course, they had to have that, too. So they bought it, transported it, and now gleefully tool around Palm Springs in it like frat boys cruising down Palm Canyon Drive in a souped-up GTO during spring break.