Exercising Your Options

For overall fitness benefit and enjoyment, try a variety of exercise modalities, personal trainer Dan Donahue advises. “I suggest starting with a mix of cables, free weights, and machines. Try a group exercise class. And don’t forget cardio work. With all the options, how could you get bored?”

Donahue himself practices an option beyond the gym: Pilates. While it won’t sculpt a bodybuilder physique, Pilates does build muscles, especially when combined with weights, says trainer Jesse Thomas of Pilates Plus in Palm Springs.

“We work on lengthening muscles that people compress in weightlifting at the gym,” he says. “Pilates is an intellectual approach to sustaining functional movement; there’s a mind-body connection, similar to that of yoga.

“Classical Pilates generally focuses on core strength and balance,” he continues. “As time goes on, trainers have taken a more hybrid approach. At Pilates Plus, I integrate weights and standing work on the Reformer [the apparatus using springs and resistance for core exercises]. Pilates can be your primary workout or done in conjunction with going to a gym. You end up using more intrinsic muscles in Pilates.”