Mountain Masterpiece

Situated inside the prestigious gated hillside neighborhood of Pinnacle in South Palm Springs less than 5 miles from downtown, this architectural wonder featuring 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms sits as if floating among the mountains.

Built in 2006 by DW Johnston and local architect Jim Cioffi, this contemporary home has sweeping views of the desert from all vantage points.

The stone stairway lined with giant boulders into this tri-level house reflects its desert appeal, while three-car garage space split to house two cars and one other offer another point of entry. With a lot of more than 8,000 square feet and a house covering 3,658 square feet, there is a great sense of open space.

The interior takes that feeling a step further. Pocket doors in the great room and kitchen help create that indoor/outdoor flow out to the infinity pool. Top-of-the-line appliances highlight the kitchen, which connects you to the laundry room and the garages, and two large fireplaces

Enjoy the master suite on the main floor with spa bath and custom built ins and one-touch blinds to take in the views. Guest suites are upstairs with private baths and one has a private balcony perfect for star gazing.

A separate guest house has its own entrance and includes an over-sized bath, wet bar, and private balcony.

Listing price: 2,095,000

1745 Pinnacle Point, Palm Springs

For more information, contact Patrick Jordan or Stewart Smith at PS Properties of Bennion Deville Homes, 2465 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 605, Palm Springs, 310-339-8092 or 760-898-1544, patrick@patrickstewartproperties.com or stewart@patrickstewartproperties.com.