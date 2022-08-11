Bright Colors and Brews

A trip up the mountain to Idyllwild has become more than a way to escape the heat of the desert. It’s tapping into this evolving artistic town, which has undergone some changes since the pandemic.

“With so many people realizing they can work remotely, we have droves of young professionals and families moving to our community, which was previously made up almost entirely of retirement-aged folks. It’s been a bit of a culture shift for both sides,” says Amy Miller-Hawley, one of the organizers of the second annual Pints in the Pines, a beer and art festival set for Aug. 20 at Mile Hi Plaza next to Idyllwild Gardens.

While the event allows visitors a chance to nosh on food truck offerings like Jamaican-African fusion, Italian, Mexican, American “tailgate” and more, sip some brews, people watch, and peruse vendor booths showcasing books, boutique and handmade items, your eyes will be drawn to the display of eye-catching murals in the center of town. The often whimsical pieces are increasingly part of expanding art scene, says Miller-Hawley, who owns Wild Idy, a gift store and vacation rental business on North Circle.

Hawley, 37, originally from Nuevo in unincorporated Riverside county, attended summer school on the mountain in her youth. In 2016, she held a temporary job in Idyllwild, related to general contracting project management, and her family fell in love with the place and decided to stay. “It’s hard not to,” she says. She is now an event planner and consultant.