Cliffside Retreat

If you’re in the market for a quintessential mountain retreat, you’ll find one in the serene community of Pinyon Crest, just a short 15-mile drive up Highway 74 from Palm Desert’s El Paseo shopping district. Perched cliffside — with jaw-dropping views of the valley, the Santa Rosa Mountains, and beyond — this unique estate sits on a private, five-acre parcel. (An adjoining property can be purchased to create a 7.5-acre compound.) Built in 1966, the 3,700-square-foot residence, currently listed at $1,175,000, is imbued with a charming midcentury ranch post-and-beam meets French Country vibe. Tumbled limestone flooring imported from the Burgundy region of France flows throughout the living areas and it brings a custom feel to the large, open living room designed with vaulted ceilings, built-in bookcases, and a wood-burning fireplace.

The impressive master suite has a gas-burning Malm fireplace. The room is an addition to the original floor plan and is accessed via a spiral staircase with an iron rail and tumbled limestone steps. Pinyon Crest is located at an elevation of 4,000 feet where temperatures can range from 10 to 20 degrees cooler than on the desert floor. “Rich in history, this enclave boosts its own celebrity status [as it has been home to] the mountain retreats of British heiress Patricia Gucci and the compound built by Frank Sinatra,” says realtor Neil Curry. “Pinyon Crest was also noted as the summer camp location for the Cahuilla Indians to escape the heat of the summer,” he adds. “[And] this area of the Santa Rosa Mountains is located in the San Bernardino National Forest, now a part of the national monument boundary.”

The great room features tumbled limestone flooring, vaulted ceilings, built-in bookcases, and a wood-burning fireplace. The property includes a four-bedroom, three-bathroom main residence and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse with a kitchenette and a wood-burning fireplace. “The guest house is uniquely placed on the rock outcroppings and features stunning mountain and valley views,” Curry notes. The impressive master suite is an addition to the original floor plan and is accessed by a spiral staircase with an iron rail and tumbled limestone steps. A wood and glass skybridge connects the master to a private office/artist’s studio above the garage that has a deck with uninterrupted valley and mountain views. All of the home’s bathrooms feature a large window that frames the landscape and natural beauty of the site. In addition, each room was updated with limestone vanities, tub surrounds, and showers with modern, frameless glass enclosures.