Albert Frey

Father of Desert Modernism

You can’t strike an errant golf ball in Palm Springs without accidentally hitting an Albert Frey–designed building of one sort or another. Known as the “Father of Desert Modernism,” the Swiss-born architect had a hand in designing everything from the city’s visitors center on the north end of town (originally the Tramway Gas Station) to several private residences in Smoke Tree Ranch on the southern end and a lot in between. (Here’s a funny story: One of his designs — the 1948 Lyons House — was deemed too dang modern by the powers at Smoke Tree, and so he was banned from building there for almost three years. Ironically, his last residential design in Palm Springs, in 1989, happened to be in … well, you know.)

Frey, who learned his design skills from Le Corbusier while living in Paris in the late 1920s, first came to Palm Springs in 1934 to supervise the construction of an office building for his partner’s brother. He quickly fell under the spell of the desert and moved to Palm Springs from New York permanently in 1939 following his completion of work on the Museum of Modern Art. Over the next six decades he designed banks, churches, hospitals, a supermarket, offices, schools, a fire station, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Valley Station, city hall, and even the North Shore Yacht Club on the Salton Sea.

But mostly he designed homes. Houses, cottages, bungalows, apartments — more than 100 in total. Some classic structures like the house he built for the industrial designer Raymond Loewy; some tiny and rather odd, like his own modest abode delicately perched at the west end of Tahquitz Canyon Way where it commands unparalleled views of the entire Coachella Valley (pictured). He was a stickler for details, that man. Palm Springs Art Museum, which inherited the property, notes, “Frey took five years to select the site and a year to measure the movement of the sun using a 10-foot pole.” When he finally submitted his plans for review, Palm Springs City Hall called the design “crazy” but reluctantly gave its approval. Now the crazy house on the mountain is one of the two or three most iconic structures in the city.

Here’s another story that explains a lot about Albert Frey: In 1960 he was commissioned to design a little boutique hotel not far from the famous Racquet Club called The Monkey Tree, which quickly became a love nest for guests such as Luci and Desi, Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, and even JFK and Marilyn Monroe. In 1995, when Frey was 92 years old, he called the owners and asked if he might drop in for a visit; he hadn’t seen the property since it was built. Sure, come on by, they said, having no idea that the elderly architect would actually ride his bike the 4 miles from his house on the mountainside to the hotel while wearing a white polyester pantsuit and burnt orange shirt. He walked around the place, noting that the dramatic slanting rooflines he’d designed were still in perfect harmony with the mountains, taking advantage of the magical light and shadows of the desert — just as he’d planned. Then the father of desert modernism thanked his hosts and climbed on his bike and rode the 4 miles home.