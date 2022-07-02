pioneertown motel wedding

Rustic Revival: Kyla and JB

The Pioneertown Motel, once a pit stop for Western stars who filmed in this High Desert locale, set the scene for a Wild West–themed wedding.

Emily Chavous Foster Current Digital, Wedding Planner Sponsored Content

pioneertown motel wedding

JB and Kyla picked the Pioneertown Motel as the backdrop for their wedding because, “We wanted a rugged, unique venue.”
PHOTOGRAPHY BY WEST IMAGERY

The Pioneertown Motel, once a pit stop for Western stars who filmed in this dusty High Desert locale, set the scene for an adults-only, Wild West–themed shindig saluting Kyla and JB’s happily ever after. “We wanted a rugged, unique venue,” says Kyla, who met her other half over a game of darts and a pitcher of beer in Hermosa Beach. Though these DIYers considered a coastal wedding for a hot second, the Mojave Desert strummed their siren song. While Kyla hails from the Bay Area, JB grew up in the High Desert, and the duo has embarked on many a backpacking trip there.
“Don’t give in to decision paralysis. Give yourself limited options and feel excited to pull the trigger when you feel something is right.”
—Kyla
mojavedesertwedding

“Creatively disrupting the traditions of what society reminds you a wedding ‘should be’ ended up being the funnest part of it all,” Kyla reports. In place of a private rehearsal dinner, they invited their entire guest list for a BYOB backyard barbecue, boots and cowboy hat required. The day of, their two best friends officiated and kicked off the ceremony with Fireball shots.

JB danced down the aisle with his family shaking egg shakers to “L.A. Woman” by The Doors. Kyla rode in on a motorcycle and walked down the aisle to Led Zeppelin. Battery-powered disco balls and fairy lights stoked a dreamy mood during the reception, which featured burgers and tacos from a pair of food trucks and Randy’s Donuts instead of a cake. Those seeking a nightcap could bask in the moonglow on floor pillows and partake in pre-rolled joints, artfully strung from a tree.

“Everyone was ready to party and dance the night away,” the bride gushes. “Truly, every single vendor crushed it. We had this fine balance between local vendors and our friends making it all happen in a hugely sentimental and professional way.”

Wedding day coordination by Jessica Hackett; florals by Cactus Flower Florist & Farms; catering by Baby’s Badass Burgers and Angelica’s Tacos; dessert by Randy's Donuts; rentals from Ricky’s Party Rentals; area rugs from El Paso Saddleblanket; music by DJ Barbs; hair and makeup by Therese Pham.
• READ NEXT: Artsy Wedding at the Ace Hotel and Swim Club in Palm Springs.
You May Like These Related Posts: