Rustic Revival: Kyla and JB

“Creatively disrupting the traditions of what society reminds you a wedding ‘should be’ ended up being the funnest part of it all,” Kyla reports. In place of a private rehearsal dinner, they invited their entire guest list for a BYOB backyard barbecue, boots and cowboy hat required. The day of, their two best friends officiated and kicked off the ceremony with Fireball shots.

JB danced down the aisle with his family shaking egg shakers to “L.A. Woman” by The Doors. Kyla rode in on a motorcycle and walked down the aisle to Led Zeppelin. Battery-powered disco balls and fairy lights stoked a dreamy mood during the reception, which featured burgers and tacos from a pair of food trucks and Randy’s Donuts instead of a cake. Those seeking a nightcap could bask in the moonglow on floor pillows and partake in pre-rolled joints, artfully strung from a tree.

“Everyone was ready to party and dance the night away,” the bride gushes. “Truly, every single vendor crushed it. We had this fine balance between local vendors and our friends making it all happen in a hugely sentimental and professional way.”