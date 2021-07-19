Look What’s New in the “Old West”

Really just sit down and really think about, to me, what are the fun, best festivals I've been to? Why are they fun? And what makes them engaging?" And yeah, I think I counted over 100 festivals I've been to over the course of my career.

Do you remember what you wrote down?

A lot of the things had to do with engagement between the filmmakers and the audience, events that were experiential, fun, and unique. And then also giving a shit was a big one. I’m not going to name names here. But some of the bigger film festivals, which are the top tier festivals, are often the most boring ones, because you go there as a filmmaker, or as an audience member, and it's become so big and so corporate and it's such a business and it's basically exists so that films can be bought and sold. That's basically the reason most film festivals exist these days. And I thought, "I want to get back to the roots of what a film festival is about," when by definition, it's a festival. You're celebrating the films, and the people who made them, and the history of where that came from, and the places that it was made.

And being in Pioneertown adds such a layer of passion to this festival because it's not just a film festival in a city where we're celebrating, even if it was just a certain genre. We're literally in the place that was at the forefront of really showing the world what the western meant. It's really quite amazing. Even if Pioneertown isn't really the Wild West. We all know that it wasn't a frontier town, and we know that it was built in the '40s. So it's got that beautiful Californian half bullshit, half genuine thing that I really love. And so, so many westerns were shot out here, and all these people that, they come from Italy, and they come from Germany, or they come from South America or whatever. And they look at the desert out here, and they look at parts of Pioneertown, and this was all a part of their childhood, and a part of the western for them. This is what created the myth, or at least had a great deal to do with creating the myth for them. So the fact that we're celebrating these films in the place where that happened with people who are doing it purely out of passion, not as a business model to sell and buy films, that is what sets us apart in a huge way.