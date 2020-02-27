Pirch Unveils Their New Showroom in Rancho Mirage

Pirch is ready to mark the grand re-opening of their newly redesigned kitchen, bath and outdoor showroom in Rancho Mirage.

“We are so proud to announce that we have completed the redesign of our showroom in Rancho Mirage,” says Steve Smith, CEO at Pirch. “We’re excited to show it off to everyone. The new showroom is gorgeous and boasts some of the most incredible kitchen, bath and outdoor cooking products anywhere.”

Smith says the store has created new interactive displays like a shower wall and live kitchen, with accompanying new brands like plumbing fixtures from Waterstone, Dornbracht, and Samuel Heath. New decorative hardware comes from Rocky Mountain Hardware, Turnstyle, and Armac Martin.

The store’s outdoor kitchen and grills showroom has been completely redesigned, too, using Lynx and Kalamazoo outdoor appliances. New dream kitchen displays are located throughout the showroom featuring brands like Sub Zero, Wolf, Fisher Paykel, Miele, Gaggenau, Hestan, Blue Star, La Cornue, and more.

“Our staff and vendor partners have worked very hard over the past months to reimagine and recreate all our displays, says showroom director Michael Schloemer. “We have a great base of clients, whom we value immensely, and we look forward to sharing this beautiful and functional space with them — and a new wave of customers who have never experienced Pirch.”

The showroom will host many events throughout the year where customers can learn about the newest innovative products and how to enhance their culinary and relaxation aspirations.

Pirch

71905 Highway 111

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-646-8220

pirch.com