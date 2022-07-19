Best Hi-Fi Systems

“What you got back home, little sister, to play your fuzzy warbles on?”

It’s been more than 50 years since Alex (Malcolm McDowell) posed the pickup line to one of two devotchkas at a record store in the film A Clockwork Orange — and boy, times have changed. Of course, Stanley Kubrick’s protagonist was referring to LPs — albums with artistic, frame-worthy covers. At the time, eight-track and cassette tapes were cutting into the vinyl market, and CDs weren’t even on the radar. Streaming music? Forget about it.

So, what you got back home to play your vintage (and new) vinyl?

Desert audiophiles who want top-of-the-line hi-fi systems find their way to Pitch Perfect Audio on Perez Road in Cathedral City. The knowledgeable and affable owner, Matthew Rotunda, has created an exclusive retail environment filled with rarefied componentry: turntables from Shindo Laboratory and J.C. Verdier, speakers from DeVore, amplifiers from J.E. Sugden and Line Magnetic.

Rotunda offers an equally impressive level of service, not only consulting with clients on their systems, but also transporting and installing them.

So, as Alex would say, “Come with uncle and hear all proper! Hear angels’ trumpets and devils’ trombones. You are invited!”

