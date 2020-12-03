The Art of Sound

Though he does not redesign rooms for clients, he advises them to cut down on sound-reflective surfaces. “If you have floor-to-ceiling glass, obviously that will reflect,” he explains. “So, some light gauzy material for the windows will help. I always recommend books, carpet, an area rug.” Rotunda does not stick around to instruct a client in their new system’s operation. Generally, “They know what they’re getting when they purchase a system,” he says. “They’re already in this world.”

Looking back, it seems almost inevitable to Rotunda that he would end up in the rarefied atmosphere of top tier hi-fis. His father was an artist and graphic designer who, in his spare time, was the alto sax-playing leader of a popular 19-member swing band. There was always music playing in the household, and during Rotunda’s teenage years, he bought, sold, and traded some of the popular brands in high-fidelity components, such as Fisher, Marantz, and MacIntosh. After graduating from the highly regarded School of Visual Arts in New York, he began a freelance graphic design career, but he was frustrated by the long hours and low pay.

In the late ’90s, he was living in Queens with his wife, Keenya, and young son, Jared, and “at this point, I was, like, I can’t do this anymore. I’ve got to parlay my love of what I do into another field so that I can still do my art.” He realized that next to the visual arts, his other great passion was music. He promptly made the rounds of the high-end audio stores in Manhattan and took a job as a salesperson. “I did that for many years. I bopped around to a couple different stores in New York City [and] then relocated my family to Chicago.” After a few more years selling audio and working off someone else’s business plan, he reached the point where he knew he had to go out on his own.