High Roller

Three years after it opened at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, Pívat Cigar Lounge has already received its first facelift. The luxuriously cozy den continues to offer plush, leather seating to sink into with a glass of scotch and a cigar. There’s just more of it. In fact, there’s more of everything.

Step into the walk-in humidor and choose from more than 200 cigar selections from 52 brands. Prices start at around $12 and can go as high as $500 for a Davidoff Oro Blanco Toro. For cigar aficionados, Pívat’s range is the real deal. And for those who can’t tell a Corona from a Churchill, don’t sweat it. Cigar sommeliers point first-timers in the right direction.