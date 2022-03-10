High Roller

Pivat Cigar Lounge offers plush, leather seating to sink into with a glass of scotch and a cigar.
Three years after it opened at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, Pívat Cigar Lounge has already received its first facelift. The luxuriously cozy den continues to offer plush, leather seating to sink into with a glass of scotch and a cigar. There’s just more of it. In fact, there’s more of everything.
Step into the walk-in humidor and choose from more than 200 cigar selections from 52 brands. Prices start at around $12 and can go as high as $500 for a Davidoff Oro Blanco Toro. For cigar aficionados, Pívat’s range is the real deal. And for those who can’t tell a Corona from a Churchill, don’t sweat it. Cigar sommeliers point first-timers in the right direction.
Agua Caliente Casinos vice president of food and beverage Sandy Josephson says that while the lounge has several regulars who come in multiple times a week, there are plenty of less experienced visitors who stop by in pursuit of something delightful to puff on.
“Cigar and wines are a parallel program to how they’re approached,” Josephson explains. “As with wine, a person can start sweet then graduate to something with hints of chocolate and mocha and go on to something aged and heavier.”
smoke shows
For other spots to savor a stogie and tap dat ash, check out these Coachella Valley lounges where a cigar and a glass of whiskey are always in fashion.
Fame Wine & Cigar Lounge
Pair a cigar with a glass of wine or one of several draft beers while hanging out in the indoor lounge or on the patio in the heart of downtown Palm Springs at the historic Mercado Plaza. famelounge-ps.com
Mirage Cigar Lounge
At this Rancho Mirage staple, chill in the lounge or take the experience to the next level with a membership, which includes private pool tables, personal lockers, and special member events. cigarsranchomirage.com
Hydeaway Cigar Club
Stop into this quaint La Quinta lounge to purchase a cigar to smoke at home or hang around and watch a game with fellow tobacco aficionados. 760-578-0125