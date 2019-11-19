Pívat’s Premier Plume

Cigar Etiquette 101

New to the stogie scene? Brush up on proper cigar protocol and flavor considerations before you go.

Pair: “Lighter cigars pair well with lighter drinks such as scotch, white wine, and wheat beer because the tobacco doesn’t overpower the alcohol,” Scheri explains. Meanwhile, full-bodied cigars are best enjoyed with bourbon (we recommend the popular Pívat Old-Fashioned, available exclusively in the lounge’s bar), cognac, rum, or a stout beer. Pívat’s Rusty Nail, made with 15-year-old scotch and served with an edible flower, complements a medium-bodied smoke. “But of course,” he continues, “just like wine and food, choose what you love and you will have a great experience.”

Pause: Take your time and enjoy the experience. A puff a minute is a typical pace, as smoking cigars has traditionally been a leisure activity.

Hold: Position the cigar between your index finger and thumb.

Cut: According to Scheri, the cut is more of a “personal preference”; it all depends on the amount of airflow you want to go through the cigar. “The ‘Punch,’ for instance, concentrates the smoke through a small hole in the cap of the cigar, creating a more intense flavor profile, while the ‘V’ cut will allow more air to flow through and soften some of the more intense flavors of the tobacco while keeping more of the cap intact,” he says. Other preferences include a “Straight” cut, which allows even more airflow and creates a complex mellow smoke, and “Toasting,” in which the filler, binder, and wrapper are all lit before taking the first puff.

Light: Matches and torch lighters are the best ways to light a cigar, since the average soft-flame Bic lighter may introduce the taste of butane. “Hold the cigar at a 45-degree angle over the flame, about 1 inch away from it,” Scheri says, then rotate it so all parts are heated evenly. Take the first puff when the edges are slightly ashy and blackened and enjoy!

Ash: Some cultures (such as those in Cuba) associate a certain pride with the length of ash, which speaks to the quality of cigar leaf. However, to avoid dropping excess cigar ash on the table or ground, gently roll it off the cigar into the ashtray.

Extinguish: Do not stub out the end of the cigar in an ashtray when finished. Simply leave the cigar un-smoked for a short period of time, and it will burn out on its own. For guests taking cigars home, a Pívat host will provide a plastic travel bag with a small humidity pack to save and savor for later.

This story originally appeared in MeYah Whae, The Magazine of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Fall/Winter 2019-20. To read the current digital edition, click HERE.