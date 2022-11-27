All Boxed Up

A planter, dropped with precision into a landscape, can literally contain one’s excitement — whether for a single, hand-picked tree or an orderly arrangment of cactus and succulents.

Like a modern vase draws the eye to its blooms, a planter showcases its contents, appointing significance to what might otherwise get lost in a rambling garden.

Then there’s the juxtaposition that comes from positioning long swaths of painted steel amid the flora, fauna, and native environment. “Crisp, clean, flat lines are very contradictory to a rugged, rocky landscape,” says Anne Attinger, co-partner with her husband, Jeff, of Attinger Landscape Architecture.

The cost of steel can make the planters a splurge, so she situates them for clients’ maximum pleasure, in a prominent line of sight or a frequently used space. Once installed, they are durable and low-maintenance.

To economize the look, Attinger has created the illusion of a steel planter by placing a thin-gauged steel veneer in front of a block wall. She has also commissioned moveable planters and custom-sized pots in both steel and aluminum that can be pushed into full sun or shade as needed.

“In any variation, they bring a wow factor,” she says. “The tallest steel wall planter I’ve done was 6 feet high. Then we put a row of cactus in front of the black steel, and, wow.” Here, Attinger shares three ways a planter can drop in and stand out.

A BETTER BASE

At Stone Eagle Golf Club, Attinger took a nonconventional approach, relying upon Corten steel to smooth out the rough edges along the back lot line. “The mountain was the focal point of the backyard. But the bottom just sort of falls apart,” she says. “The planter tidies up what you see when you come outside and makes the patio more inviting. It created a cleaner, refined edge at the base of a very natural, rocky feature.”

The planter’s weathered patina and the cactuses inside pick up colors from the rock and the Palo Brea Tree. Its shape mirrors the nearby spa spilling into the pool, and the overall visual composition builds up to the mountain in layers. Custom-cut lengths of steel, fabricated locally and welded on-site, hold cardon cactus and barrel cactus. “I love the cardon, which are a great alternative to a fence post cactus. They can take a little bit more heat. They’re a little hairier and spinier, and they tend to be more blue. I like the contrast with the golden barrels and the Blue Elf Aloe below.” That lower perimeter serves a purpose. “Corten steel will bleed and drip on your tile or concrete,” Attinger warns. “So make sure that it’s away from any hardscape.”