Awaiting an Encore

The following year, Jell-O sponsored Jack Benny radio-show tapings. That fall, the sixth season of films began with the landmark Citizen Kane.

In the early 1950s, Strebe kept the theater open on weekends throughout the summer and installed stereophonic sound equipment and a wide-angle Magnaglow Astrolite screen designed for Cinemascope.

The sands shifted in 1974 when he turned over the leases and operation of his Palm Springs theaters to Century Cinema Circuit, which a year later merged with Metropolitan Theatres. In 1980, the theater caved to the growing competition of cineplexes. Metropolitan split Plaza Theatre into two screening rooms and demolished the sidewalk ticket booth. Eight years later, it offered its lease to the city and donated $200,000 in equipment and cash for restoring the venue to a single auditorium.

On Feb. 25, 1989, The Desert Sun published on its opinion page then–Mayor Sonny Bono’s argument that the city, despite a budget deficit, should renovate the theater to make it available for film and live entertainment. “Our economic priorities are to keep hotel rooms full and keep the central business district alive,” he wrote. “The preservation and restoration of the Plaza Theatre will pay high dividends on both counts.”

Over the next couple of years, the city undertook building improvements and opened the theater in January 1990 for Bono’s pet project, the inaugural Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The following year, the Plaza became home to The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies. Riff Markowitz, freshly retired from a performing and producing career in Canada, showed up to volunteer during spring break, according to Tuck Broick, mayor pro tem at the time. “I got to know his background and said, ‘Riff, we have a theater downtown, and we’ve got to do something with it.’ ”

Despite lack of production resources, Markowitz saw the potential for a vaudeville-style revue.

“He made it happen,” Broick says of the production that garnered international attention and a loyal following. He himself attended the first Follies show in 1991, the last Follies show in 2014, and every New Year’s Eve performance between them. “It brought everything back to life.”

To help save the Plaza Theatre, visit savetheplazatheaterps.com