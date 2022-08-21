Things to Do This Week, Aug. 22-29

An Evening With Julie Garnye: Aug. 25

The singer, actress, voiceover artist, writer, and producer sings some of her favorites at CV Rep. Garnye performed at the Cathedral City theatre earlier this past season in Closer Than Ever and also appeared in a 2015-16 rendition of A Class Act.

Pony Bradshaw: Aug. 25

Acoustic Americana crooner Pony Bradshaw wants to leave behind a body of work that informs future generations what life was like in our day. Hear his soulful sound at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown.

Summer Film Series: Aug. 25

The Palm Springs Art Museum’s summer film series continues on the last Thursday of every month through September. “Cine Mexicano” offers unique insights into the culture of Mexico via some renowned and influential films, all of which are in Spanish with English subtitles. Admission is free. August’s film is La camarista (The Chambermaid).