A Star is Born

More color choices would be appreciated, but if it was my car to redesign, I wouldn’t change a line anywhere, from the projector headlamps to the full-width, rectilinear tail lamps.

Inside, environmentally conscious materials like discarded scrap wood are applied tastefully and artfully; the soothing mix of colors and textures remind one that minimalism has long been a Swedish specialty. The tablet-like device planted in the center console looks slick and features the first-ever built-in Android/Google interface, which I found eminently logical despite being an Apple guy. If you, as did I, find the wetsuit-like WeaveTech seat upholstery a bit subpar for a $61,000 car, a $4,000 upgrade offers ventilated Nappa leather. Other options include a $5,000 performance pack and metallic paint, but everything else comes standard, so even with all option boxes checked, prices don’t creep far past $70,000.

Once inside the 2, you needn’t insert a key or even press a button; it’s ready to go as soon as you (and the key fob) are: Just select drive or reverse and go. While that part took some getting used to, that’s the only aspect of driving this sure-footed, all-wheel-drive, two-motor-driven fastback that was weird. Indeed, it is stunningly quick and surprisingly engaging in corners. And theoretically, it can go a long way between charges: Polestar 2’s range calculator estimates the 78-kWh battery pack under the floor could enable you to drive anywhere from 186 to 292 miles on a full charge, depending on temperature, wheel size, and traffic conditions, with stop-and-go traffic helping to extend your range, along with warm weather and the smaller 19-inch wheels.