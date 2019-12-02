Five Tons of Mussels, 10 Different Styles

The quaint and cozy bistro soldiered on under Constant’s sole proprietorship and continues to enthrall patrons with its casual Euro dining style, and its gastronomical delights. For mussel lovers, they serve five tons of mussels a year in 10 different styles from around the globe. From classic Belgian to Greek, Italian and Vietnamese, there are mussels with cream, mussels with curry, and every single one is an adventurous palate pleaser. If you’ve never had them, Constant suggests you start with the classic Marinières, mussels in their own broth with shallots and celery, white wine, and a little garlic. “That’s the best way to taste them,” he says.

If you’re looking for comfort food, Constant is proud of their French Onion soup. It’s so gooey with cheeses, they serve it with a pair of scissors to snip the strings before they land on your chin. Another dish that will warm you up on those cool Palm Springs nights is their beef stew, tender chunks of meat and veggies bursting with flavor. It is not French, in this case it’s Flemish. Constant explains, “Compared to the French Boeuf Bourguignon, instead of being made with red wine, we do it with beer. That’s why we call it French and Belgian cuisine.”

And then there are their famous Pomme Frites, twice fried potato strips to make them extra crispy, served with a variety of dipping sauces. Want some protein with that? Try the Steak Frites. In fact, try everything. Constant is so proud of their menu, when asked what the perfect meal would be, he says, “If I’m not being too pretentious, a perfect meal would be to take anything on the menu and eat it and you’ll love it.”