2. Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

There are seven lush, palm-rimmed pools at the Hyatt in Indian Wells. There’s even a 60-foot spiral waterslide. At the adults-only pool, you’ll find adults-only beverages such as the Fountain of Youth (acai vodka, pomegranate juice, agave nectar, and soda) and Lava Flow (Cruzan rum blended with piña colada mix and strawberry purée), plus nonalcoholic spritzers and smoothies. Day passes are $25 at resortpass.com, or $40 in person.

760-776-1234; indianwells.regency. hyatt.com

3. Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs

Hard Rock knows how to party. That’s why, at this pool, you can rent an inflatable beer-pong table or unicorn float to level up your swim day. Rather avoid the noise? Hide out in a private cabana. The poolside menu touts sandwiches and salads, shareable plates, and house-made sorbet, plus drinks for every palate, from frozen rosé to the desert-friendly Chill-Ada (Modelo stirred with a spicy tomato popsicle). Get in free Monday to Thursday, or buy a $20 day pass if you’re visiting Friday to Sunday.

760-325-9676; hrhpalmsprings.com

4. The Saguaro Palm Springs

This fabulously hued hotel serves breakfast, appetizers, and lunch by the pool. Though the poolside cocktail menu is not particularly expansive, pitchers are available — so it’s an ideal spot to please the squad. You can also get bottle service. Sample the red or white sangria, or opt for the Mermaid Bait (vodka, Campari, watermelon, and lime) or Hornitos margarita (tequila, jalapeño, watermelon, and ginger or hibiscus). Open to the public; no pass required unless it’s a ticketed event.

760-323-1711; thesaguaro.com

5. Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa

A sunbather’s favorite for its sandy beach entrance, waterfalls, and central bar. Day passes will run you $30 and are available at resortpass.com; you can also book a cabana, equipped with a flat-screen TV and fruit platter, for up to eight people.

760-773-4444; marriott.com

6. The Westin Mission Hills Resort & Spa

The main pool has a 75-foot waterslide and plenty of places to saturate in the sun. Grab a $25 day pass at resortpass.com and stoke the vacation vibes with a blended tropical drink, beer, or smoothie.

760-328-5955; westinmissionhills.com

7. Morongo Casino Resort Spa

Those looking to get away from the desert’s festival bustle will relish the short jaunt up to Cabazon for an afternoon at Morongo’s sanctuary pool — a sprawling site modeled after resorts in the South Pacific, with a lazy river, lounge chairs positioned on a tanning shelf in the water, and a sandy beach area. The indoor-outdoor Sunset Bar’s menu offers everything from breakfast burritos to poke bowls to mango shave ice, and if you’re really parched, you can order your cocktail in a yard-long souvenir cup to take home. A day pass is $30 in person, and you must be 18 or older to get in.

951-849-3080; morongocasinoresort.com

8. Caliente Tropics

Back in the day, Sinatra and the Rat Pack gathered at this quirky Polynesian-themed hotel, famous for its Congo Room bar, now called The Reef. Libations are tiki-inspired and ideally meant for sipping in the sun. Day passes to the pool and adjacent lawn area, where well-behaved pups are welcome, are $20 at the front desk.

760-327-1391; calientetropics.com

9. Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa

Buy a day pass for $35 at resortpass.com for access to the Splashtopia water park, complete with lazy river and two 100-foot waterslides, as well as the adults-only pool. If you’re thirsty, order from your lounge chair. What to try? A Skinny Cucumber Cooler (Hendrick’s gin, St. Germain, agave nectar, lime, and cucumber) or a good old-fashioned Icee — spiked with vodka or rum, of course.

760-568-2727; omnihotels.com

10. Avalon Hotel and Bungalows

This cheery property is bright and modern and everything you imagined your Palm Springs adventure would be. To hang at the pool, stop by the spa and purchase a $30 pass. When the clock strikes Drink:30, you can’t go wrong with a Spicy Cactus (Pisco, agave, lime, cucumber, and serrano) or Avalon Essence (vodka, coconut water, and pineapple).

760-318-3012; avalon-hotel.com