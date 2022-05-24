Take the Party Poolside

Concept

Trish Jones of The Walk Down the Aisle collaborated with Dick’s Corbett’s wife, Teri, to plan a day-to-night bash for his 65th birthday by the pool of their La Quinta home. “She wanted to gather their varied life’s worlds — their three adult kids, their tribe of grandchildren from Minneapolis, and their local friends — for a party at their desert home,” Jones says. Though all ages needed to have a great time, the mood was designed as a refined cocktail hour. A neutral gray-and-black palette got a jazzy pop from purple orchids and the commercial-grade LED up-lights that bathed the backyard landscape and waterfalls in vivid colors. Guests knew just what to wear. “We suggested all-black, desert summer attire, while the birthday star dressed in white.”