Take the Party Poolside

Micheal Shynes and David Gerald Sutton, favorites of the Corbett family, flew in from Minnesota to perform live poolside at the couple's La Quinta home.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MATTHEW DAVID STUDIO
Concept
Trish Jones of The Walk Down the Aisle collaborated with Dick’s Corbett’s wife, Teri, to plan a day-to-night bash for his 65th birthday by the pool of their La Quinta home. “She wanted to gather their varied life’s worlds — their three adult kids, their tribe of grandchildren from Minneapolis, and their local friends — for a party at their desert home,” Jones says. Though all ages needed to have a great time, the mood was designed as a refined cocktail hour. A neutral gray-and-black palette got a jazzy pop from purple orchids and the commercial-grade LED up-lights that bathed the backyard landscape and waterfalls in vivid colors. Guests knew just what to wear. “We suggested all-black, desert summer attire, while the birthday star dressed in white.”
Details
Early in the day, the Corbetts’ grandkids jumped in to help by swimming deep into the pool to drop the weighted helium balloons into place. “To emphasize the special occasion, we showcased their beautifully designed entertaining home both inside and out as an extraordinary party venue,” Jones says. A freshly prepared buffet of healthy choices spread across the long island in the air-conditioned kitchen; tables on the patio drew guests outdoors, as did the kid-friendly backyard photo booth. Before Dick blew out the candles, the color-changing ice cubes were aglow in every drink.
“We focused on stellar food in abundance, functional furnishings, and sexy landscape lighting. Then we added live music, cocktails, and a photo booth.”
LED ice cubes
Vendors
To fulfill the vision on Teri’s behalf, Jones recruited event photographer Matthew David Studio, Carousel Catering, Mint Bartending, Over the Rainbow Desserts, and Signature Party Rentals along with Madison Workshop West for the florals, Bad Quail for sound and lighting, Balloony Tunes for the floating décor in the pool, and a prop-laden photobooth by Party in My Booth. “Teri surprised everyone with two of her family’s favorite musicians,” Jones says. “Micheal Shynes and David Gerald Sutton flew in from Minnesota to perform live and provide the best background music, which quickly turned into a poolside concert and dance party.”