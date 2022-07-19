Best Poolside Dining

Admit it: We all like to watch. We also like to eat. Combine those two with 269 days of sunshine and an abundance of hotel bars and restaurants, and you’ll understand why the Coachella Valley is the mecca of poolside dining. Let the waitstaff serve you a tasty meal while sun-worshipping guests serve up the eye candy. From the well-heeled patrons at Sands Hotel & Spa to the lithe bodies on display at Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, La Serena Villas, and Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs, there’s something for everyone. Here are our favorites:

The Colony Club

Sit under the terrace’s green and white striped awning, gaze across the pool to the bronze gods and goddesses relaxing in its sparkling water, and you’ll know you’ve landed in the chicest poolside dining spot in town. Against the backdrop of Mount San Jacinto, order a zesty bloody mary and enjoy a brunch of brioche French toast, a prime rib Reuben with Gruyère and creamy coleslaw, or the Cobb salad. After dark, feast on bacon and caramelized onion tartelettes, pan-roasted sea bass, or Valencian-style paella. The centerpiece of The Colony Palms Hotel and Bungalows, The Colony Club is the perfect spot to celebrate a special occasion or to pop the question — in this case, “Can I make a reservation for Saturday night?”