How to Make a Grown Man Fly?

… And Drive It, Too

Porsches are simply amazing to drive. They may even make you feel like you’re a better driver than you are. But however good you are now, hotshot, you’ll be better after taking a course or three at the 53-acre Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles.

The center’s menu includes 20 different courses lasting between two and four hours — always one-on-one, always in the driver’s seat — for virtually all skill levels, ranging in focus from basic car control to advanced performance driving, including off-roading and even ice-driving techniques (yes, in L.A.). It is not a racing school, however, as the courses are not competitions. (Porsche has other facilities for that.) I have taken two courses there: the Cayenne Turbo and the highly illuminating “mid versus rear engine experience,” where I learned on their dry courses and some slippery stuff exactly how different the physics of mid-engine cars like the 718 Boxster and Cayman are from those of the rear-engine 911 Carrera.

The center has examples of virtually all Porsche road cars, from the base Macan to the hard-core 911 GT2, so you don’t have to use your own Porsche, though you can take delivery of a new one there and drive it home after learning how to explore its limits — safely — on a closed course. And while you’re there, you can watch race cars being built and maintained in the adjacent Porsche Motorsports garage, challenge yourself in immersive driving simulators, peruse the gift shop, fill up at the Speedster Cafe, or enjoy a more formal meal at Restaurant 917 overlooking the courses. porschedriving.com/los-angeles