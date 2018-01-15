A new Porsche is always a reason to celebrate, and indiGO Auto Group’s Porsche of Rancho Mirage recently gave its valued customers a sneak peek at the new Panamera 4 Sport Turismo at the dealership in December.

The Panamera 4 Sport Turismo delivers 330 horsepower and charges from 0 to 60 in just 5.2 seconds, reaching a top track speed of 160 miles per hour. However, it’s luxuriously refined and practical with a convenient four-door sedan configuration. “For Porsche, the Panamera Sport Turismo is a step forward into a new segment, but retains all of those values and attributes that are characteristic of Porsche,” said Michael Mauer, Porsche’s director of style.

Todd Blue, founder and CEO of indiGO Auto Group, added, “We were excited to share this new Porsche model with our customers in the desert. It exudes the power and luxury that we all expect from Porsche, but it also offers a practical, spacious option that so many drivers seek for daily convenience.”

Guests at Porsche of Rancho Mirage’s exclusive event enjoyed a selection of cocktails, wine, and beer accompanied by an action pasta station, a short rib slider station, passed hors d’oeuvres, and delectable desserts. DJ Michael Capp provided entertainment throughout the evening.

The Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo is available for test drives at indiGO Auto Group’s Porsche of Rancho Mirage on the Desert European Motorcars Campus.

indiGO Auto Group

71-387 Highway 111

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-610-0292

indigoautogroup.com