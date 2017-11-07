Mark Twain once said, “The air up there in the clouds is very pure and fine, bracing and delicious.”
Thirty lucky beer drinkers are about to find out for sure. They will soar above the Coachella Valley Nov. 18 in a DC-3 style airplane as they taste several delicious craft beers during the sixth annual Props and Hops Beer Festival at the Palm Springs Air Museum.
This “Bucket List DC-3 Ride” takes off during the festival, ranges from 35-45 minutes and lands back at the festival for more beer tasting fun. This is not included in the cost of the festival. More awesome vintage plane rides will be the P-51 Mustang, and rides for sale after entrance into the fest are the B-25 Executive Sweet (call 805-377-2106) and the Stearman Biplane (call 760-574-3644).
This in the third year for taking beer to new heights in a plane after being introduced in 2013 in a DC-3 on the ground.
The festival coincides with Coachella Valley Beer Week with 20 breweries in attendance. Props and Hops started with just a few hundred attendees, but quickly has easily quadrupled its attendance. Tickets are $40 and include eight tastings from noon to 5 p.m.
Food vendors are In n Out Burger, G’s Taco Spot on Wheels, and Knights of Columbus Pizza. Live music from David Macias and DJ Alex Harrington will be rockin’ the hangar.
The Coachella Valley Homebrew Club will be in attendance again to announce the winners of the Homebrew Competition. In 2014, they had 75 entries in 21 categories. This BJCP (Beer Judge Certification Program) certified competition remains open to voting through Nov. 10. Entries can be dropped off at Coachella Valley Brewing or More Beer in Riverside. This year, registration for entries or for judging will be done online: https://reggiebeer.com/ReggieEntry.php?CompetitionID=FYHERH1000304
Absolution Brewing out of Torrance will be pouring their beers once again at Hops and Props. Also in attendance will be Ballast Point, Belching Beaver, Figueroa Mountain Brewing, La Quinta Brewing, Hangar 24, Stone Church Brewing and more. Boochcraft is new on the scene, and will be serving their high alcohol (7.0 percent ABV) artisan kombucha.
Their kombucha is filled with healthy probiotics, vitamins, and minerals. This was a hit at the rare beer barn last year during Coachella. Think bright, fruity and sour, with a kick. King Harbor Brewing will bring their Tiki Hut IPA and their 4.7 percent ABV Swirly, a swirled brown ale with notes of chocolate, vanilla, and coffee.
Craft beer lovers can sample from 20 breweries in attendance.
Props and Hops Craft Beer Festival, noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 18, Palm Springs Air Museum, 745 N. Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs. 760-778-6262; palmspringspropsandhopsfestival.com/