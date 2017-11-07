Mark Twain once said, “The air up there in the clouds is very pure and fine, bracing and delicious.”

Thirty lucky beer drinkers are about to find out for sure. They will soar above the Coachella Valley Nov. 18 in a DC-3 style airplane as they taste several delicious craft beers during the sixth annual Props and Hops Beer Festival at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

This “Bucket List DC-3 Ride” takes off during the festival, ranges from 35-45 minutes and lands back at the festival for more beer tasting fun. This is not included in the cost of the festival. More awesome vintage plane rides will be the P-51 Mustang, and rides for sale after entrance into the fest are the B-25 Executive Sweet (call 805-377-2106) and the Stearman Biplane (call 760-574-3644).