Saving Architectural History

Palm Springs is often called the mecca of midcentury modern architecture and indeed, during the 1920s and ‘30s, visionary architects came to the city and brought their own spin on Bauhaus and the International Style, creating an entirely new genre, Desert Modernism.

“Our city has a range of significant and compelling architectural styles over the past 125 years,” says Katherine Hough, chair of the Palm Springs Historic Site Preservation Board. “While modernist architecture draws a great deal of interest, there are many other historic buildings in a variety of styles and historic periods. From the rare adobe and rock houses built in the Araby cove in the 1920s, to the dramatic and diverse architecture built on Southridge — Palm Springs has a wealth of architectural styles to discover.”

The City of Palm Springs Historic Site Preservation Board is inviting the public to explore that historic architecture during its eighth annual Preservation Matters Symposium, April 23-24, at the Palm Springs Convention Center. This year’s theme is “Historical and Architectural Diversity,” featuring experts and scholars, many who reside in the desert communities, presenting educational and informative sessions.