The Palm Springs Public Library is hosting two unique but quite different exhibits in February.

“Presidents’” on display from Feb. 14 – 28 is highlighting the work of political cartoonist Herb Block, aso known as Herblock, and is presented at the library through the Herbert Block Foundation. The second exhibit comes from the Palm Springs Modern Committee, which has created and installed “Paul Rudolph: 100 Years of Space and Form” on display now through March 9th that highlights his architectural career.

President-watching was part of the job of being a political cartoonist, and Herblock insisted that no president was “above caricature or comment.” From Herbert Hoover to George W. Bush, Herblock took every opportunity to let presidents know he was right there with a keen eye and a bottle of ink. He spent most of his time at the Washington Post where he worked from 1946 to 2001. Over seven decades Herblock portrayed 13 presidents with characteristic humor, intelligence, and a passion for good government.