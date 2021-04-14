The Prince of Palm Springs

In 1966, Prince Philip received the full red-carpet treatment on his historic visit to Greater Palm Springs. The Duke of Edinburgh was quoted as saying he “loved every minute” of his weekend beginning the moment he landed at the brand-new terminal at the Palm Springs International Airport where he was welcomed by Desert Circus deputies in their colorful costumes.

After the brief press conference, “which was over almost before it had started,” the Prince and his entourage enjoyed a poolside barbecue at the Las Palmas home of oil and land developer, Louis Taubman. Later that evening he was whisked away for a private cocktail party hosted by Charlie Farrell at his home at the Racquet Club.

The next day, Prince Philip relaxed poolside at the Eldorado Polo Club before proceeding to the polo field. He changed from limousine to horse and carriage and made a complete circuit of the field before taking his seat on the royal standard to watch his favorite sport in the afternoon.

Before departing, Prince Philip paid a visit to former President Dwight Eisenhower at his Eldorado home. Philip was quoted as saying he “loved every minute” of his weekend from the moment he landed in Palm Springs at the controls of a British Andover turbo jet until the moment he took off from the Bermuda Dunes Airport to end his historic visit.

