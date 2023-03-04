Project Runway Alum Michael Costello Returns to the Runway in Palm Desert

A Fashion Week El Paseo regular since 2011, Emmy Award winner Michael Costello combines his passion for decorating the female form with runway theatrics that compel viewers to the edges of their seats.

This year, the celebrity designer, who grew up in Palm Springs, promises to dazzle with his latest couture collection. He will also show unique selections from his top-selling Revolve collection and designs that are available this season at Saks Fifth Avenue.

A red-carpet habitué with a client roster that includes Lady Gaga, Céline Dion, and Beyoncé, Costello fell in love with creating beautiful apparel at a young age. While many fans recognize the 40-year-old designer from Lifetime’s Project Runway franchise, longtime locals may remember he opened his first boutique on Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs — he was only 15 at the time. Today, several of Costello’s gowns are on display in a permanent exhibit, On the Red Carpet, at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Costellos’ fierce appreciation for femininity and desire to push boundaries emanate from every stitch, appliqué, and material featured in his mesmerizing designs. Take your seat to experience Costello’s showstopping vision of modern fashion.