This may not be the last time you see Seth Aaron in the desert.

The Project Runway alumnus, who is in town to show his latest collection Tuesday night at Fashion Week El Paseo as part of “Michael Costello and his Project Runway Friends”, is thinking about returning to his west coast roots (he grew up in San Diego and currently lives in Idaho). And he’s talking about opening a brick and mortar store in downtown Palm Springs in conjunction with his new employer, Fin Fun.

Aaron, a two-time winner of the Emmy-winning reality TV show, recently was named Fin Fun’s Lead Designer, and he expects to debut his first Fin Fun collection, a line of beach and resort wear for girls and women, in early 2020.