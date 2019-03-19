This may not be the last time you see Seth Aaron in the desert.
The Project Runway alumnus, who is in town to show his latest collection Tuesday night at Fashion Week El Paseo as part of “Michael Costello and his Project Runway Friends”, is thinking about returning to his west coast roots (he grew up in San Diego and currently lives in Idaho). And he’s talking about opening a brick and mortar store in downtown Palm Springs in conjunction with his new employer, Fin Fun.
Aaron, a two-time winner of the Emmy-winning reality TV show, recently was named Fin Fun’s Lead Designer, and he expects to debut his first Fin Fun collection, a line of beach and resort wear for girls and women, in early 2020.
Michael Costello talks behind-the-scenes on Project Runway.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY GREGG FELSEN
Seth Aaron, Mondo Guerra, and Anthony Ryan.
But don’t expect to see that line of clothing from Aaron tonight. He, along with desert native Costello, Mondo Guerra, Viktor Luna, and Anthony Ryan emphasized that tonight is about the “show” and having fun. That has always been the case when Costello brings in fellow Project Runway designers to Fashion Week El Paseo in front of what is expected to be another packed house.
It’s the one night where reality TV and fashion cross, putting fashionistas in the same seat section as those who simply follow and love Project Runway.
PHOTOGRAPH BY NALANI HERNANDEZ-MELO
The “Project Runway Meet and Greet” always attracts a dedicated following.
PHOTOGRAPH BY GREGG FELSEN
Anthony Ryan and Viktor Luna.