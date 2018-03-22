Hopelessly devoted servants to fashion who have yet to experience a Fashion Week El Paseo trunk show shoud have made this one their virgin voyage. Eight gifted designers toted their latest collections from the racks backstage to the racks in the reception tent, offering something for everyone.

On Wednesday morning, nearly every gown, jacket, and itty bitty mini from Tuesday night’s Michael Costello Presents His Friends From Project Runway show had become an accessible temptation. And shoppers did not hold back.

An eager crowd gathered before the doors opened at 11 a.m. – proof that shopping the Fashion Week runways is an anticipated highlight of the seven-night event.