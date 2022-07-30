Best Bar That Looks Like an Airplane

PS Air Bar in Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH BY GEORGE DUCHANNES
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY HOTEL ZOSO
The Lounge at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs.
Best Happy Hour
Hotel Zoso, the pyramid-shaped downtown Palm Springs hotel built in 1984 that had a brief existence as a Hard Rock property, received a much-need glow-up this year, adding a weekly pool party, a nightclub, and an overhauled restaurant. The most delicious — and generous — update is the daily happy hour in The Lounge, a sunken venue in the lobby offering a well-priced array of beer, wine, craft cocktails, and bites like churros, bison wings, and flatbread topped with smoked pork butt and prickly pear sauce.
Curiously, the happy hour menu also includes a chicken hominy soup that’s totally delicious. Soup for happy hour? Only in Palm Springs.
