Best Bar That Looks Like an Airplane

After a tough takeoff at the start of the pandemic, the aviation-themed PS Air landed a reputation as the Coachella Valley’s most talked about bar over the past year. That might have something to do with the fact that it’s not exactly easy to find. (Hint: To board PS Air, go to Bouschet, the beloved wine shop owned and operated by Tom Beatty and Dennis Costa, and find the bar entrance behind the counter. No TSA screening required.) The secrecy is part of the allure — as is the high-flying attention to detail: authentic 737 seats, floor lighting, riveted tables, and a vintage bar cart from which jetsetters are served cocktails such as the Black Box and Mile High. For in-flight entertainment, book one of the dining experiences like the Sunday Disco Boozy Brunch starring drag queens dressed as — you guessed it — flight attendants.