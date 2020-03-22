Ready for Takeoff

Editor’s Note: This article was written prior to the onset of the COVID-19 virus, resulting in the closure of many restaurants and bars. Check the website for information on their status.

You long for an escape but fear flying, abhor the TSA process, fret about your carbon footprint, have exhausted your travel budget, or any combination of these.

Welcome aboard PS Air, where you never reach altitude, have your body and possessions scanned, emit CO2, or spend a fortune.

When Tom Beatty and Dennis Costa opened their Bouschet marketplace/bistro/wine-tasting venue in Palm Springs a year ago, their underlying goal was to create a lounge space like no other. Beatty, a flight attendant for 34 years, and his colleague Jim Deeley, a Cathedral City resident, had the idea for a 737-themed bar 15 years ago. More recently, the three men went to an airplane junkyard in the Mojave Desert, where Beatty and Costa bought eight first-class and 27 coach seats, a pair of crew jump seats, and airplane sidewalls. A regular Bouschet customer sold them a 1975 beverage cart from Continental — “The one I was trained on!” Beatty enthuses.

PS Air “passengers” will note deviations from flight-restricted interiors. The aisle features floor-lighting strips but is wide enough for two people. Though seats feature locking belts and “can be used as a flotation device,” Costa affirms, they face each other across tables resembling riveted airplane wings.