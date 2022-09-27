Knock Knock

The bar is open to the public — but it requires a little know-how to locate the unmarked poolside entrance. The tequila-focused bar offers a long list of agave-based spirits, ranging from known labels to small producers. An evolving cocktail menu includes the Naked & Famous, composed of mezcal, Chartreuse, and Aperol, and the Siesta, with tequila reposado, Chambord, and ginger beer. “Even though speakeasies are no longer an illicit adventure,” Gardner says, “walking into one still feels like being invited behind the curtain.” thepalomaresort.com

• READ NEXT: Best Transportation Options to Explore Greater Palm Springs.