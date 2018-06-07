You’ve heard of Grey Delisle. As the voice of Daphne Blake in the Scooby-Doo cartoons and direct-to-videos since 2000, Delisle has built up an impressive resume of animation work. But you may not know her passion to do stand-up comedy.

The PS Comic Xpo has invited Delisle — along with a slew of famous voice actors behind the animated characters that draw fans to these conventions — and she will have her 15 minutes on stage.

“What we’re doing different is … a lot of these celebrities and voice actors, they actually have hobbies,” PS Comic Xpo founder Meachele Campbell says. “A lot of them have bands, or they want to be a comedian or a chef, or things like that. They have these things that they like to do outside of the “day job” for them. So what our expo is doing differently is we’re giving them this platform to showcase their hobbies.”