Sun Drenched

The original design dates back to the late 1990s when a couple with desert roots wanted to build a retirement home with space for guests.
Built as a retirement home in 1993, original owners Adele and George Norton were looking for a place they could host guests and a garage to keep the vehicles out of the sun.
The property, originally used as a construction dump site, offers majestic western views of the San Jacinto Mountains. However, the same compass direction means the home’s design had to compensate for the hot sun facing the home during the summers. The architects, Jersey Devil, pulled inspiration from a Yakut Indian structure using a ramada trellis to connect the two buildings with a west-facing courtyard that contains a lap pool with an eye-catching waterfall.
The south stricture is the main living space with a kitchen, master bedroom, baths, office and den. The north budding has two bedroom suites, an efficiency kitchen, and an oversized two-car garage. Many of the windows have motorized covers to protect from the heat and add another layer of security.
The home for sale by PS Properties of Bennion Deville Homes covers nearly 3,000 square feet on 1.75 acres of land with additional parcels that raise the total to 3.74 acres and illustrates the generous outdoor living space of the property.
High-end insulation efforts have been instituted to deal with the heat, including the use of recycled polystyrene with reinforced concrete walls. To keep the house cool, a superb venting system forces hot air from the attic.
Listing price: $3,495,000
2051 Rim Road, Palm Springs
