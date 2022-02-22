Sun Drenched

Built as a retirement home in 1993, original owners Adele and George Norton were looking for a place they could host guests and a garage to keep the vehicles out of the sun.

The property, originally used as a construction dump site, offers majestic western views of the San Jacinto Mountains. However, the same compass direction means the home’s design had to compensate for the hot sun facing the home during the summers. The architects, Jersey Devil, pulled inspiration from a Yakut Indian structure using a ramada trellis to connect the two buildings with a west-facing courtyard that contains a lap pool with an eye-catching waterfall.