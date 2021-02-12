All-Weather Wallpaper

Décor junkies relish — and there’s no shame in it — the particulars behind every home-related purchase. The more exotic the back story, the more necessary the item.

When David Dunn, designer and co-owner of PS212 Home in Palm Springs, told us the showroom now carries Italian wallpaper designed for use in wet environments and the great outdoors, we had to hear more.

“It’s made from woven fiberglass and has a bit of texture to it,” he says of the wallpaper that only recently became available in the United States. “Weather is always a concern here, but they have installed this all over the world. In Siberia, it’s so cold they had to tent the outdoors during installation. It’s also in Dubai, which has a similar climate to ours. So, it can take extreme weather.”

As well as the intense moisture of a shower installation indoors or out.

This is the stuff décor junkies’ dreams are made of.